PARIS Oct 26 Paris St Germain blew a two-goal
lead when they were beaten 3-2 at Dijon in the last 16 of the
French League Cup on Wednesday.
The Ligue 1 leaders started without playmaker Javier
Pastore, midfielder Nene and striker Kevin Gameiro, and they
opened up a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes before collapsing.
The 18-year-old winger Jean-Christophe Bahebeck put the
visitors ahead in the 16th minute with a fine, curled free kick
and Turkey striker Mevlut Erding doubled the tally four minutes
later from a Jeremy Menez cross.
But Dijon, who were promoted this season, netted two goals
in the space of three minutes before the break to level the
scores.
Uruguay defender Diego Lugano fouled striker Brice Jovial in
the box and Younousse Sankhare converted the penalty. Then
Florin Berenguer equalised from close range after connecting
with a Jovial cross.
The hosts went ahead shortly after the hour when Jovial
netted from the spot after Zoumana Camara had handled the ball
in the area.
PSG coach Antoine Kombouare replaced Mathieu Bodmer and
Erding with Nene and Gameiro 20 minutes from time but although
the visitors hit the woodwork twice, Dijon held on.
Later on Wednesday, Montpellier host Lorient and St Etienne
entertain arch-rivals Olympique Lyon.
On Tuesday, holders Olympique Marseille crushed Ligue 2 side
RC Lens 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)