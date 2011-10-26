PARIS Oct 26 Paris St Germain blew a two-goal lead when they were beaten 3-2 at Dijon in the last 16 of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders started without playmaker Javier Pastore, midfielder Nene and striker Kevin Gameiro, and they opened up a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes before collapsing.

The 18-year-old winger Jean-Christophe Bahebeck put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute with a fine, curled free kick and Turkey striker Mevlut Erding doubled the tally four minutes later from a Jeremy Menez cross.

But Dijon, who were promoted this season, netted two goals in the space of three minutes before the break to level the scores.

Uruguay defender Diego Lugano fouled striker Brice Jovial in the box and Younousse Sankhare converted the penalty. Then Florin Berenguer equalised from close range after connecting with a Jovial cross.

The hosts went ahead shortly after the hour when Jovial netted from the spot after Zoumana Camara had handled the ball in the area.

PSG coach Antoine Kombouare replaced Mathieu Bodmer and Erding with Nene and Gameiro 20 minutes from time but although the visitors hit the woodwork twice, Dijon held on.

Later on Wednesday, Montpellier host Lorient and St Etienne entertain arch-rivals Olympique Lyon.

On Tuesday, holders Olympique Marseille crushed Ligue 2 side RC Lens 4-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.