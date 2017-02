PARIS Dec 12 St Etienne will entertain Girondins Bordeaux in one of two all-Ligue 1 clashes in the French Cup last 64 after the draw was made on Monday.

Stade Rennes host struggling Nancy in the other game featuring two top-flight teams.

The ties will be played on Jan. 7-8 with big spending Paris St Germain, second in the league behind Montpellier on goal difference, travelling to fifth division Locmine St Colomban.

Montpellier face an even easier task on paper after they were drawn at sixth division Prix les Mezieres.

Seven-times French champions Olympique Lyon were drawn away against neighbours Lyon La Duchere who play in the fourth division.

