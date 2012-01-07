PARIS Jan 7 Lorient and Stade Brest became the first Ligue 1 casualties in the French Cup when they lost to Ligue 2 Le Havre and third division side Niort respectively in last 64 ties on Saturday.

Lorient slumped to a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Le Havre with Yohann Riviere netting the winner 10 minutes from time.

Brest fell at Niort to goals by Arnaud Gonzalez and Jimmy Roye either side of the interval.

Top flight team AJ Auxerre were pushed to extra time before prevailing 1-0 at fifth division side Chambly courtesy of a late Dariusz Dudka penalty.

Amateurs AS Marck, who also play in the fifth division, were knocked out by Nice 2-0 at home as the local coach and several players are embattled in a fight to keep their jobs at cross-Channel ferry operator SeaFrance.

Ligue 2 side Boulogne slumped to a 1-0 defeat at another fifth division team, Limoges, who are best known in France for their basketball team's European Cup victory in 1993.

Later on Saturday, Olympique Marseille visit the Stade de France to face local side Red Star, who play in the third division and won the French Cup five times between 1921 and 1942.