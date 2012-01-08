* PSG scrape past fifth division Locmine
* Ancelotti says PSG must play better
* Toulouse dumped by third division GFCO Ajaccio
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Jan 8 Diego Lugano saved Carlo
Ancelotti's blushes on his official debut as Paris St Germain
coach with a stoppage time goal to secure a 2-1 French Cup win
at fifth division Locmine on Sunday.
Uruguay defender Lugano headed home from a Javier
Pastore cross three minutes into injury time after the Argentine
playmaker's opener had been cancelled out by Abou Maiga in the
second half.
"We must play better," Ancelotti told a news
conference . after PSG went through to the last
32 , where they will travel to fourth division Sable
sur Sarthe.
"I was upset because Pastore had the opportunity to
score a second goal. Same for Nene. When you have the
opportunity to score, you must score."
Ancelotti, who took over from Antoine Kombouare late
last month, admitted he would need time to improve PSG's
game.
"We have to work hard to improve. I don't know how much
time it will take," he said.
"When you're 1-0 up you need in that kind of game to be
able to add a second," PSG midfielder Christophe Jallet told
Eurosport . "It was not a great game from us but the
most important is to qualify."
PSG survived an early scare as Maiga hit the bar after
only four minutes and took control of the game although they
struggled to break the deadlock.
Pastore finally found the back of the net eight minutes
into the second half from close range but missed two clear
chances shortly afterwards.
Maiga converted a penalty after Fabrice Peru was fouled
in the box by Mamadou Sakho, only for Lugano to stab in the
winner deep in stoppage time.
Toulouse earlier became the latest Ligue 1 cup
casualty when they were knocked out 1-0 by third division team
GFCO Ajaccio.
Mickael Colloredo struck two minutes into the second half
for the home side as Toulouse joined Caen, Sochaux, Lorient and
Stade Brest on the list of top flight teams eliminated by lower
league opposition.
Lisandro Lopez netted a first-half hat-trick to give
Olympique Lyon a 3-1 win at neighbours Lyon-la-Duchere.
Montpellier easily went past minnows Prix les Mezieres, who
play in the sixth division, with a 4-0 away win.
On Monday, Monaco, who were relegated from Ligue 1 at the
end of last season, will travel to fellow Ligue 2 side Angers.
