PARIS Jan 11 Lisandro Lopez earned 10-man
Olympique Lyon a 2-1 home win against Lille as his side
recovered from one goal down to advance into the French League
Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
Argentine striker Lisandro netted the winner in the 64th
minute after Kim Kallstrom had cancelled out Joe Cole's opener.
Lyon played with 10 men after Mouhamadou Dabo was sent off after
11 minutes.
Lille also finished the game with 10 men after Mathieu
Debuchy picked up a second yellow card eight minutes from time
as they succumbed to their first domestic defeat in five months.
Earlier, Lorient went through with a 1-0 win at Ligue 2 Le
Mans while Nice saw off Dijon 5-3 on penalties after the game
had ended in a 3-3 draw following extra time. On Tuesday,
holders Olympique Marseille strolled past Caen with a 3-0 away
win.
It was a much closer affair on Wednesday at Gerland stadium.
France keeper Hugo Lloris blocked a deflected Florent
Balmont attempt on his line as Lille looked the most dangerous
side in a heated start to the game.
Dabo was shown a straight red card after only 11 minutes for
a rough tackle on Laurent Bonnart.
Rio Mavuba had a clear chance in the 24th minute when he
burst into the area, but the Lille captain skied his attempt
over the bar.
The visitors went ahead three minutes later, when Eden
Hazard set up Cole for the former England international to fire
a 20-metre goal.
Lyonowever levelled shortly before the break when Vincent
Enyeama parried a powerful Michel Bastos free-kick into the path
of Kim Kallstrom, who tapped in.
Lille struggled to create chances after the break and Lyon
scored 19 minutes into the second half when Lisandro fired past
Enyeama from a fine Bastos back pass.
