PARIS, April 14 An extra-time goal by Brazilian Brandao earned Olympique Marseille a third successive French League Cup trophy with a 1-0 victory over Olympique Lyon in a drab final on Saturday.

Brandao, an extra-time substitute at the Stade de France, scored from close range with an angled shot after a cross from Benoit Cheyrou in the 105th minute.

The result ended Marseille's sequence of 12 matches without a win in all competitions.

Lyon will have another chance to lift a trophy when they meet third division Quevilly in the French Cup final later this month. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)