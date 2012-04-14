* Brazilian Brandao sinks Lyon in extra-time
* Marseille win third League Cup in a row
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, April 14 Olympique Marseille finally
found something to cheer when an extra-time goal by Brazilian
Brandao earned a 1-0 victory over Olympique Lyon on Saturday and
a third French League Cup trophy in a row.
Brandao, who came on as a late substitute in a drab final at
the Stade de France, scored in the 105th minute with an angled
shot from a cross by Benoit Cheyrou to secure his team a berth
in next season's Europa League playoffs.
The result ended Marseille's dreadful sequence of 12 matches
in all competitions without a win, 11 of them defeats.
Lyon will have another chance to lift some silverware when
they meet third division Quevilly in the French Cup final later
this month.
"It does not change the fact we're having a bad season but
it's a trophy and nobody can take that away from me, not even my
worst enemies," Marseille coach Didier Deschamps told a news
conference.
As a player and a coach, former France midfielder Deschamps
has lost only one game at the Paris venue, a 3-2 defeat against
Russia in 1999.
"I told the players to be positive. They did what they had
to do and they deserve this trophy," he added.
A packed crowd had to wait until the 39th minute for the
first goal attempt of the game, a weak effort from Marseille
striker Loic Remy.
CURLING SHOT
Mathieu Valbuena's curling shot from the edge of the box on
62 minutes then went wide as Marseille looked to take control of
a game littered with fouls.
They also went close in the 65th minute when Morgan
Amalfitano's header from a Valbuena cross was deflected on to
his right post by keeper Hugo Lloris.
It came as little surprise, however, when the match went
into extra-time.
Brandao replaced Remy in the 97th minute as Deschamps looked
to freshen up his attack and the move paid off.
The Brazilian, who went back to Marseille in January after
loan spells in his native country, was on the receiving end of
Cheyrou's centre from the left and coolly slotted the ball home.
Lyon pushed hard in the closing stages but the Marseille
defence, well-marshalled by Nicolas Nkoulou, held on.
The beaten finalists, who did not have a shot on target
throughout the 120 minutes, finished the game with 10 men after
defender Dejan Lovren picked up a second yellow card in the last
minute.
"We were timid, we made a lot of mistakes but Marseille also
did not let us play our game," said Lyon coach Remi Garde. "We
were not efficient enough and some of my players were not fresh
enough.
"We still have two objectives," he said, referring to the
French Cup final and fourth-placed Lyon's bid to clinch third
position in Ligue 1 - a finish that would give them a Champions
League playoff spot next season.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)