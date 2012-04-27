By Olivier Guillemain
| PARIS, April 27
heavyweights against flyweights when Olympique Lyon meet
amateurs Quevilly in Saturday's French Cup final but the coach
of the Ligue 1 team issued a stern warning to his players on the
eve of the game.
"This match will not depend on the weight of the fighters,"
Remi Garde told reporters on Friday, maintaining the boxing
theme.
"Sometimes soccer has nothing to do with logic so we must be
extremely careful and focused. We don't want this trophy to slip
through our hands."
Seven-times Ligue 1 champions Lyon are looking to land their
first piece of silverware since achieving the league and cup
double in 2008 and will be doubly determined to succeed having
lost to Olympique Marseille in the League Cup final two weeks
ago.
Captain Cris said fourth-placed Lyon, who are 13 points
adrift of leaders Montpellier, could not afford to contemplate
defeat against third tier Quevilly.
"We will not have another chance this season. A trophy is at
stake and we have to win," said the Brazilian centre back.
"We saw Quevilly play in the previous rounds. They are
impressive and they work hard.
"I don't know the name of every player but I know full well
how they play," added Cris.
MEDIA MAGNETS
The Quevilly squad, who all have jobs away from football,
have had a glimpse of Lyon's lifestyle in recent days when they
have been a magnet to the media.
Coach Regis Brouard, however, said the extra attention would
not have any bearing on the performance of the underdogs in the
final.
"We have not changed our footballing habits," he explained.
"We know how and when to mobilise ourselves but of course we are
very proud and we will try to fulfil our dreams."
Quevilly eliminated Marseille in the last eight of the
competition before taking another Ligue 1 scalp by knocking out
Stade Rennes in the semi-finals.
"This kind of tale is so French, people love to see small
teams upsetting the bigger ones," said Brouard.
"It is great to have a lot of support from the public but we
have to keep footballing realities in mind."
Quevilly captain Gregory Beaugrard said his side would have
no fear.
"We respect Lyon but we cannot allow ourselves to be scared
otherwise the game will be over," he added.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)