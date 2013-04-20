PARIS, April 20 St Etienne's Brandao struck an early goal as they beat Stade Rennes 1-0 in the French League Cup final to lift their first major domestic trophy in more than 30 years on Saturday.

The Brazilian striker, who got the extra-time winner in last year's final for Olympique Marseille, found the net in the 18th minute from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cross.

Brandao now has four straight League Cup winners' medals to his name, having won the previous three finals with Marseille.

St Etienne, who dominated the match in a friendly atmosphere at the Stade de France, got their first silverware since winning the last of their record 10 French league crowns in 1981. The victory secured a place in next season's Europa League playoffs.

Rennes, who lost the French Cup final to second-tier Guingamp in 2009, have not won a trophy for 42 years. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)