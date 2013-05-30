PARIS May 30 Evian Thonon Gaillard say they have learnt their lesson from last Sunday's Ligue 1 defeat by Bordeaux and are ready to do battle again in the French Cup final on Friday.

"Perhaps there was some good in the Bordeaux defeat because we now know what we should not do," midfielder Cedric Barbosa told reporters.

Though Girondins Bordeaux are the favourites, Evian gained confidence by eliminating French champions Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals.

"They have more experience but it's a final and there are upsets. The proof is that we did it in the quarter-finals against PSG," Barbosa said.

Evian and Bordeaux finished 16th and seventh respectively in Ligue 1 and victory at the Stade de France would give them a direct spot in the Europa League group stage.

Bordeaux have won the Cup three times, in 1941, 1986 and 1987, while Evian's trophy cabinet is empty.

"It's the only French trophy missing from my collection," defender Benoit Tremoulinas, a Ligue 1 and League Cup champion with Bordeaux in 1999, told the French federation website (www.fff.fr).

Evian coach Pascal Dupraz should have a full squad to pick from while Bordeaux are expected to be without striker Diego Rolan, who has had an ankle injury. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)