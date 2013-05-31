PARIS May 31 Girondins Bordeaux's Cheick Diabate struck a last-gasp winner to secure a 3-2 victory against Evian Thonon Gaillard in an entertaining French Cup final at the Stade de France on Friday.

Diabate struck in the 89th minute having opened the scoring in the 39th before missing a penalty shortly after the break.

Evian equalised through Yannick Sagbo in the 51st minute, only for Henri Saivet to put Bordeaux, who claimed a Europa League place, ahead again three minutes later.

Brice Dja Djedje levelled again for Evian 20 minutes from time, but Mali striker Diabate beat the offside trap to score the winner for jubilant Bordeaux. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)