PARIS Oct 30 Big-spending Monaco, without banned striker Radamel Falcao, were knocked out of the French League Cup in the third round when they lost 1-0 at Stade Reims on Wednesday.

Midfielder Antoine Devaux headed the only goal in the 34th minute from Atila Turan's cross as the principality club suffered their first defeat of the season.

Monaco, who splashed out more than 100 million euros ($137.71 million) on transfers in the close season, are second in Ligue 1 behind Paris St Germain on goal difference.

Reims are 10th in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Sochaux beat Montpellier 3-2 in extra-time after the game finished 1-1 following 90 minutes.

The draw for the last 16 will be made on Nov. 7.

($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)