PARIS Dec 18 Edinson Cavani scored a double, including a last-gap extra-time winner, to send Paris St Germain into the French League Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 home win over St Etienne on Wednesday.

Mevlut Erding had cancelled out the Uruguay striker's first-half opener in the 78th minute to send the tie into extra-time, only for Cavani to latch on to Jeremy Menez's cross at the far post in the 118th minute.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG were without Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the game through suspension.

The quarter-finals will be played on Jan. 14-15. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)