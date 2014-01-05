PARIS Jan 5 Ligue 1 title contenders Monaco twice came from behind to book their place in the French Cup last 32 with a 3-2 win at third division side Vannes OC on Sunday.

Midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco scored the winner four minutes from time after his team, who are second in the top flight standings, had struggled at the Rabine tadium.

Vannes went ahead in the first minute when defender Heindrick Cakin headed home from a corner kick, only for Radamel Falcao to equalise a minute later from James Rodriguez's cross.

Rodriguez levelled the tie again four minutes from halftime, cancelling out Yannick Aguemon's 35th-minute strike from inside the area.

Claudio Ranieri's side wrapped it up in the 86th minute when Ferreira Carrasco beat Antoine Petit with a powerful 18-metre shot.

They avoided the fate of Lorient, so far the only Ligue 1 team to be eliminated by an opponent from a lower division.

The Brittany side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at amateurs Yzeure, who play in the fourth division, on Saturday.

Paris St Germain's game at Stade Brest, which was scheduled on Saturday but was postponed because of bad weather, will be played on Tuesday (1915 GMT), the French champions said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Lille went 1-0 down at fourth division Amiens AC before Salomon Kalou's double and a goal by Ronny Rodelin handed them a 3-1 victory. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Lovell)