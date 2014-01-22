PARIS Jan 22 Striker Radamel Falcao picked up a possibly serious knee injury as Monaco reached the French Cup last 16 with a 3-0 away win over amateurs Chasselay Monts d'or Azergues on Wednesday.

The Colombia striker opened the scoring in the 29th minute but was carried off the pitch on a stretcher shortly before the break after being tackled by Chasselay defender Soner Ertek.

"We lose Radamel Falcao. It's a big blow. I think it is serious. The news is not reassuring," captain Jeremy Toulalan told Eurosport.

Monaco said in a statement that Falcao had sustained a knock on his left knee and they were awaiting further checks to assess the injury.

Striker Emmanuel Riviere netted the two other goals in a one-sided encounter played at Lyon's Gerland stadium as fourth division team Chasselay, with former Monaco and France winger Ludovic Giuly in their ranks, failed to pose a threat.

Later on Wednesday, Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain were at home to Montpellier. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)