PARIS Feb 11 Amateur club Cannes scored in the last minute of extra-time to stun Ligue 1 Montpellier 1-0 in the French Cup last 16 on Tuesday.

Striker Belkacem Zobiri shot past goalkeeper Laurent Pionnier from just inside the box to help the fourth-division side complete a second victory over a top-flight club, having already eliminated St Etienne on penalties in a previous round.

Montpellier, who beat Paris St Germain in the last 32, were awarded a penalty 12 minutes into extra time but Mbaye Niang, on loan from AC Milan, hit the post.

Cannes, a former Ligue 1 club where France greats Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira made their professional debuts, had not reached the French Cup quarter-finals since 1992.

