PARIS, April 19 Paris St Germain collected their first trophy of the season when Edinson Cavani's double earned them a 2-1 win against Olympique Lyon in the French League Cup final on Saturday.

Uruguay striker Cavani netted twice in the first half, including a controversial penalty, to hand PSG their fourth League Cup title on a chilly night at the Stade de France.

Alexandre Lacazette reduced the arrears in the second half but Remi Garde's team could not find an equaliser.

Laurent Blanc's PSG team will now turn their attention towards claiming a second Ligue 1 title in succession as they hold a 10-point lead over AS Monaco with five games remaining. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)