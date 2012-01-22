PARIS Jan 22 Olympique Lyon grabbed a spot in the last 16 of the French Cup with a 2-0 away win over fourth division Lucon on Sunday.

The seven-times Ligue 1 champions were made to work hard though and needed two late goals to see off the Lucon challenge.

France forward Bafetimbi Gomis gave the seven-times Ligue 1 champions the lead with 15 minutes to play and Lisandro Lopez made sure when he scored from close range after initiating a quick counter-attack with one minute to go.

Lyon struggled to create clear cut chances throughout the first half but had many opportunities after the interval although they had luck on their side when Lucon struck the woodwork five minutes after Gomis's opener.

Third division GFCO Ajaccio, who have already beaten Ligue 1 Toulouse, knocked out Ligue 2 Troyes thanks to a second half goal by Mickael Colloredo.

(Gregory Blachier; editing by Martyn Herman)