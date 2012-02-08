(Adds details and Montpellier win)
PARIS Feb 8 Defending champions Lille
were knocked out of the French Cup on Wednesday when they
slumped to a 2-1 last-16 defeat at neighbours Valenciennes.
Ligue 1 champions Lille dominated but were caught out by
Matthieu Dossevi's opener in the 71st minute with Vincent
Aboubakar adding the second seven minutes later. Nolan Roux
scored a consolation goal two minutes from time.
Dossevi opened the scoring against the run of play when he
volleyed home from a free kick and just when Lille looked set to
equalise, Aboubakar made it two with a fierce shot at the end
of a sharp counter-attack.
Roux reduced the arrears with a header and Lille were denied
an equaliser three minutes into injury time when Franck Beria's
lob was cleared on his goal line by defender Rafael.
Bafetimbi Gomis inspired Olympique Lyon to a 3-1 home win
over Girondins Bordeaux in extra time to book their place in the
quarter-finals while Montpellier beat Ligue 2 side Chateauroux
2-0 away thanks to goals by Olivier Giroud and Younes Belhanda.
France striker Gomis fired home from close range six minutes
into extra time and started the attack that led to Jimmy
Briand's goal, giving Lyon a deserved victory after Alexandre
Lacazette had cancelled out Jussie's first-half opener for the
visitors.
Bordeaux took the lead after 23 minutes when Brazilian
forward Jussie ran into the area from the right to shoot past
keeper Hugo Lloris.
Seven-times French champions Lyon hit back 14 minutes later
thanks to Lacazette, who scored into an empty goal after Cedric
Carrasso had parried an Ederson header into the path of the
striker.
Lyon centre back Cris escaped a red card in the 85th minute
after grabbing Yoann Gouffran by the shoulder as the forward was
running towards goal.
The hosts, however, sealed victory when substitute Gomis
latched on to Briand's fluffed volley to beat Carrasso, who had
made a string of superb saves to keep his side in the match.
Gomis started a swift counter-attack that led to Lisandro
Lopez setting up Briand for the French international to fire
home in the 118th minute.
