PARIS Feb 15 Olympique Marseille secured their place in the French Cup quarter-finals when Brandao inspired them to a 3-1 win over fourth division Bourg Peronnas on Wednesday.

Brandao, who has scored five goals in six games since coming back last month from loans in Brazil, latched on to a cross by Cesar Azpilicueta on 28 minutes to open the scoring.

The Brazilian striker doubled the tally on the stroke of halftime after being perfectly set up by Morgan Amalfitano.

Jordan Ayew, back from the African Nations Cup where his Ghana side reached the semi-finals, made it three with a low shot nine minutes into the second half.

The amateurs scored a consolation goal through Ousmane Diaby 12 minutes from time.

Bourg Peronnas were supposed to host Marseille at Geoffroy Guichard but risks of snow falls in St Etienne led the French federation to swap stadiums.

Later on Wednesday (1800 GMT), Paris St Germain were playing at fellow Ligue 1 side Dijon.