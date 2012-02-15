(Updates after PSG win)
PARIS Feb 15 A first-half goal by Nene
earned Paris St Germain a clinical 1-0 win at Dijon and a place
in the quarter-finals of the French Cup on Wednesday.
Nene, PSG's best player this season, angled a shot into an
empty net after snatching the ball from Baba Tchagouni when the
keeper fluffed a routine clearance in the 14th minute.
The Brazilian came close to adding another before the
interval but his low shot from just outside the box shaved the
post as the visitors piled on the pressure.
Dijon, however, reacted after the break, with Brice Jovial
being denied by Nicolas Douchez 20 minutes from time.
Ligue 1 leaders PSG, who take on second-placed Montpellier
on Sunday, had midfielder Mathieu Bodmer replaced by striker
Kevin Gameiro due to a possible thigh injury with 15 minutes
remaining.
Earlier, Olympique Marseille secured their place in the last
eight when Brandao inspired them to a 3-1 win over fourth
division Bourg Peronnas.
Brandao, who has scored five goals in six games since coming
back last month from Brazil, latched on to a cross by Cesar
Azpilicueta on 28 minutes to open the scoring.
The Brazilian striker doubled the tally on the stroke of
halftime after being perfectly set up by Morgan Amalfitano.
Jordan Ayew, back from the African Nations Cup where his
Ghana side reached the semi-finals, made it three with a low
shot nine minutes into the second half.
The amateurs scored a consolation goal through Ousmane Diaby
12 minutes from time.
Bourg Peronnas were supposed to host Marseille at Geoffroy
Guichard but risks of snow falls in St Etienne led the French
federation to swap stadiums.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond and John
Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)