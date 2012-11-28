(Recasts after Lille beat Bastia)

PARIS Nov 28 Lille reached the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 3-0 win over Bastia on Wednesday but the match had to be suspended for 15 minutes in the first half after an assistant referee was hit by a missile thrown from the crowd.

The players were taken off the pitch with Lille leading 1-0 six minutes before the break as the official received attention. He was unhurt and continued in his role.

Gianni Bruno opened the scoring for Lille in the 10th minute, firing home after defender Maka Mary had failed to clear, and the visitors doubled their lead thanks to another mistake on 62 minutes.

Bastia goalkeeper Landry Bonnefoi misjudged a deep Marvin Martin ball, leaving Ronny Rodelin free to score into an empty net.

Djibril Sidibe wrapped it up four minutes before fulltime.

Substitute Jonathan Tinhan scored a late winner as Montpellier also reached the last four with a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Nice.

Tinhan latched on to a fine pass from Souleymane Camara to give Montpellier a deserved victory with the winning goal coming seven minutes from time.

Alexy Bosetti had put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute before Remy Cabella levelled eight minutes later.

Emanuel Herrera converted a neat cross from Anthony Mounier to put the defending French champions ahead seven minutes into the second half with his first goal of the season at home.

Eric Bautheac made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after Montpellier goalkeeper Laurent Pionnier had brought down Neal Maupay.

Montpellier were denied what appeared to be an obvious penalty two minutes later after Nice defender Nemanja Pejcinovic handled the ball on his goalline, before Tinhan clinched the victory for the hosts.

"It's good for the audience, they saw five goals tonight... (but) we had a lead we could have preserved," Montpellier coach Rene Girard told French TV channel France 2.

"We had a difficult start to the season but our last five or six league and cup games were interesting," added Girard, whose team are unbeaten in their last seven domestic matches.

Saint-Etienne qualified for the last four on Tuesday after beating Paris St Germain on penalties.

Stade Rennes host Troyes on Thursday when the draw for the semi-finals will be made. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Davis)