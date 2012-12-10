Soccer-Atletico ease past Leverkusen 4-2 to take control of tie
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
PARIS Dec 10 Olympique Lyon will visit an amateur club to start their French Cup defence in a last-64 round featuring no matches between top-flight clubs following the draw on Monday.
The Ligue 1 leaders will face either fifth-tier Saint-Louis Neuwig or third-division Colmar, both from eastern France, in the round to be played from Jan. 4-6.
Big-spending Paris St Germain will visit Arras, a fifth-tier club, but some Ligue 1 sides were not so lucky.
Stade Rennes will travel to former French champions Lens, now in the second division and Girondins Bordeaux visit second-tier Chateauroux.
Olympique Marseille have been drawn against Guingamp, currently third in the second division.
The record 10-times French Cup winners will be the only top-flight club playing at home as the rules state that ties are reversed when the away team is at least two divisions lower.
The smallest club left in the competition, 12th division Vitry-le-Francois, could host Ligue 1 Toulouse if they beat third-tier Boulogne.
LONDON, Feb 21 The Sutton United goalkeeper filmed eating a pie while on the substitutes bench during his side's 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal quit the club in tears on Tuesday after admitting a "costly error of judgment", Sutton's manager said.