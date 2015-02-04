PARIS Feb 4 Bastia reached the French League Cup final by beating Monaco 7-6 on penalties after the game ended in a goalless draw after extra time on Wednesday.

Bastia will face holders Paris St Germain in the April 11 showdown at the Stade de France after the French champions beat Lille 1-0 away on Tuesday.

Monaco, who as usual relied on their steely defence, suffered an early setback when defender Wallace was forced off the pitch through injury.

Dimitar Berbatov had a clear chance midway through the first half of a dull encounter but he was denied from close range by Bastia keeper Alphonse Areola.

Bastia also had opportunities through Giovanni Sio but could not break the deadlock as the game went into extra time.

No goals were scored and former Monaco centre back Sebastien Squillaci scored the winning spot kick at the end of a tense shootout.

