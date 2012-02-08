PARIS Feb 8 Bafetimbi Gomis inspired Olympique Lyon to a 3-1 home win over Girondins Bordeaux in extra time on Wednesday to book their place in the French Cup quarter-finals.

France striker Gomis fired home from close range six minutes into extra time and started the counter attack that led to Jimmy Briand's goal, handing Lyon a deserved victory after Alexandre Lacazette had cancelled out Jussie's first-half opener for the visitors.

Bordeaux took the lead after 23 minutes when Brazilian forward Jussie ran into the area from the right to shoot past keeper Hugo Lloris following a counter-attack.

Seven-times French champions Lyon hit back 14 minutes later thanks to Lacazette, who scored into an empty goal after Cedric Carrasso had parried an Ederson header into the path of the striker.

Lyon centre back Cris escaped a red card in the 85th minute after grabbing Yoann Gouffran by the shoulder as the forward was running towards goal.

The hosts, however, sealed victory win when substitute Gomis latched on to Briand's fluffed volley to beat Carrasso, who had made a string of superb saves to keep his side in the match.

Gomis started a swift counter attack that led to Lisandro Lopez setting up Briand for the French international to fire home in the 118th minute.

Later on Wednesday, holders Lille travel to neighbours Valenciennes for another all Ligue 1 clash and Montpellier visit Ligue 2 side Chateauroux.

