PARIS Feb 8 Bafetimbi Gomis inspired
Olympique Lyon to a 3-1 home win over Girondins Bordeaux in
extra time on Wednesday to book their place in the French Cup
quarter-finals.
France striker Gomis fired home from close range six minutes
into extra time and started the counter attack that led to Jimmy
Briand's goal, handing Lyon a deserved victory after Alexandre
Lacazette had cancelled out Jussie's first-half opener for the
visitors.
Bordeaux took the lead after 23 minutes when Brazilian
forward Jussie ran into the area from the right to shoot past
keeper Hugo Lloris following a counter-attack.
Seven-times French champions Lyon hit back 14 minutes later
thanks to Lacazette, who scored into an empty goal after Cedric
Carrasso had parried an Ederson header into the path of the
striker.
Lyon centre back Cris escaped a red card in the 85th minute
after grabbing Yoann Gouffran by the shoulder as the forward was
running towards goal.
The hosts, however, sealed victory win when substitute Gomis
latched on to Briand's fluffed volley to beat Carrasso, who had
made a string of superb saves to keep his side in the match.
Gomis started a swift counter attack that led to Lisandro
Lopez setting up Briand for the French international to fire
home in the 118th minute.
Later on Wednesday, holders Lille travel to neighbours
Valenciennes for another all Ligue 1 clash and Montpellier visit
Ligue 2 side Chateauroux.
