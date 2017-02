PARIS, April 28 Olympique Lyon lifted their first trophy since 2008 after Lisandro Lopez earned a 1-0 win over amateurs Quevilly in the French Cup final on Saturday.

The in-form Argentina striker slotted the ball into an empty net from an Alexandre Lacazette cross in the 28th minute to give the seven-times league champions their fifth French Cup victory.

Lyon, who are fourth in Ligue 1 and lost the League Cup final to Olympique Marseille two weeks ago, have now secured a spot in the Europa League playoff round.

They were in total control but wasted numerous clear-cut chances against Quevilly.

The third division side, who ousted Marseille in the quarter-finals and Stade Rennes in the last four, went closest to a goal when Lyon keeper Hugo Lloris diverted a powerful Anthony Laup shot on to the woodwork in the 66th minute. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)