PARIS Aug 31 Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier
rallied from two goals down to defeat second-tier Amiens 4-3 on
penalties in the last 32 of the French League Cup on Wednesday.
Montpellier were two down after conceding first-half goals
by Loic Puyo and Benjamin Gavano.
Substitute John Utaka hit back in the 68th minute and
striker Olivier Giroud took the match into extra-time when he
levelled eight minutes later.
Montpellier, who have won three of their first four games in
Ligue 1, were joined in the last 16 by St Etienne who beat Ligue
1 rivals Girondins Bordeaux 3-1.
At least two Ligue 2 teams have gone through after Sedan
beat Nantes 2-0 and Le Mans upset AC Ajaccio 1-0.
RC Lens, relegated from the top flight last season, take on
Evian Thonon Gaillard on Thursday.
The draw for the last 16 will be made on Tuesday and the
ties will be played on Oct. 25 and 26.
