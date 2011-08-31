PARIS Aug 31 Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier rallied from two goals down to defeat second-tier Amiens 4-3 on penalties in the last 32 of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

Montpellier were two down after conceding first-half goals by Loic Puyo and Benjamin Gavano.

Substitute John Utaka hit back in the 68th minute and striker Olivier Giroud took the match into extra-time when he levelled eight minutes later.

Montpellier, who have won three of their first four games in Ligue 1, were joined in the last 16 by St Etienne who beat Ligue 1 rivals Girondins Bordeaux 3-1.

At least two Ligue 2 teams have gone through after Sedan beat Nantes 2-0 and Le Mans upset AC Ajaccio 1-0.

RC Lens, relegated from the top flight last season, take on Evian Thonon Gaillard on Thursday.

The draw for the last 16 will be made on Tuesday and the ties will be played on Oct. 25 and 26.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

