Jan 21 French Cup holders Lille were given a mighty scare against fourth tier Compiegne before Bruno Gianni's goal after 114 minutes sealed a 1-0 extra-time win in the last 32 on Saturday.

Last season's league and cup double winners laboured against their north eastern neighbours and Compiegne almost pulled off a shock but Hubert Aulon's second-half drive grazed the bar.

Lille, who lost their last two matches, put out an almost fully strength side but struggled on a tough pitch in heavy rain.

Compiegne were the home side but the match was played in nearby Beauvais.

Fourth division Bourg-Peronnas provided the upset of the round so far when they beat Ligue 1 bottom side Ajaccio 3-2 after extra time.

Top flight Dijon defeated Istres 2-1 while Paris St Germain won 4-0 at lower league Sable sur Sarthe on Friday.

A plethora of last 32 games follow later on Saturday and on Sunday.

