Jan 21 French Cup holders Lille were given a
mighty scare against fourth tier Compiegne before Bruno Gianni's
goal after 114 minutes sealed a 1-0 extra-time win in the last
32 on Saturday.
Last season's league and cup double winners laboured against
their north eastern neighbours and Compiegne almost pulled off a
shock but Hubert Aulon's second-half drive grazed the bar.
Lille, who lost their last two matches, put out an almost
fully strength side but struggled on a tough pitch in heavy
rain.
Compiegne were the home side but the match was played in
nearby Beauvais.
Fourth division Bourg-Peronnas provided the upset of the
round so far when they beat Ligue 1 bottom side Ajaccio 3-2
after extra time.
Top flight Dijon defeated Istres 2-1 while Paris St Germain
won 4-0 at lower league Sable sur Sarthe on Friday.
A plethora of last 32 games follow later on Saturday and on
Sunday.
