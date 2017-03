PARIS Jan 4 Paris St Germain will be without the injured Marco Verratti when they travel to Stade Brest in a last 64 French Cup tie on Sunday.

The Italy midfielder has been suffering from a groin injury, France Football reported, while PSG will also have to make do with the absence of fullback Christophe Jallet who is out with a back injury.

Both were left out of an otherwise full squad. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)