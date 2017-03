(Updates with new schedule)

PARIS Jan 6 Paris St Germain's French Cup last-64 tie at Stade Brest has been postponed by 24 hours because of bad weather and will be played on Wednesday, the French Federation (FFF) said.

The match, which had already been called off on Sunday as a storm swept the north west of France, will now take place at 1800 GMT, the FFF said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)