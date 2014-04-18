PARIS, April 18 Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc is confident his team have put their Champions League elimination behind them as they prepare for Saturday's League Cup final.

PSG take on Olympique Lyon at the Stade de France bidding to collect their first trophy of the season with the Ligue 1 title looking very likely to follow.

It could ease the pain of their Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Chelsea this month.

"I really think this episode is now behind us," Blanc told a news conference on Friday.

"I feel more concentration on the League Cup than a few days ago. We needed time to swallow this elimination but it's normal."

PSG were knocked out by Chelsea on away goals after they lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge following a 3-1 victory in the first leg.

"I see more concentration in the eyes of the players," Blanc added.

PSG will still be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is recovering from a thigh injury, having failed to score in the two games they have played without the Sweden striker.

"Losing that kind of player means always a lot," Blanc said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)