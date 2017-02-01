Soccer-Venezuelan championship semifinal results

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Venezuelan championship Semifinal first leg matches on Saturday Semifinal Saturday, June 17, first leg Deportivo La Guaira - Caracas FC 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Sunday, June 18, first leg Monagas SC v Carabobo FC (0000)