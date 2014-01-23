Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 32 matches on Thursday
Last 32
Thursday, January 23
AS Cannes (IV) - Plabennec (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Auxerre (II) - Dijon FCO (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Wednesday, January 22
Paris St Germain - Montpellier HSC 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Moulins (IV) - Toulouse 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Yzeure (IV) - Olympique Lyon 1-3 (halftime: 0-0)
Balagne Ile Rousse (V) - Girondins Bordeaux 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Balagne Ile Rousse win 4-3 on penalties.
Mont d'Or Azergues (IV) - Monaco 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Tuesday, January 21
Olympique Marseille - Nice 4-5 (halftime: 2-3)
CA Bastia (II) - Chamois Niort (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-4)
CA Bastia win 5-4 on penalties.
Concarneau (IV) - En Avant Guingamp 2-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Iris Club de Croix (V) - Lille 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Angers SCO (II) - Sochaux 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) - Stade Rennes 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
FC Sete 34 (V) - Jura Sud (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Racing Lens (II) - Bastia 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Ajaccio - Caen (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)