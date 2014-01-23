Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 32 matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, January 23 AS Cannes (IV) - Plabennec (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Auxerre (II) - Dijon FCO (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Wednesday, January 22 Paris St Germain - Montpellier HSC 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Moulins (IV) - Toulouse 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Yzeure (IV) - Olympique Lyon 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) Balagne Ile Rousse (V) - Girondins Bordeaux 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-3) Balagne Ile Rousse win 4-3 on penalties. Mont d'Or Azergues (IV) - Monaco 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Tuesday, January 21 Olympique Marseille - Nice 4-5 (halftime: 2-3) CA Bastia (II) - Chamois Niort (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-4) CA Bastia win 5-4 on penalties. Concarneau (IV) - En Avant Guingamp 2-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Iris Club de Croix (V) - Lille 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Angers SCO (II) - Sochaux 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) - Stade Rennes 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) FC Sete 34 (V) - Jura Sud (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Racing Lens (II) - Bastia 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Ajaccio - Caen (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)