Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Monday Last 64 Monday, January 7 Istres (II) - Valenciennes 3-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) Istres win 4-3 on penalties. Sunday, January 6 Arras FA (V) - Paris St Germain 3-4 (halftime: 1-3) CA Bastia (III) - Bastia 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Dieppe (V) - Nantes (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Stade Lucon (IV) - Stade Brest 1-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-4) Stade Brest win 4-2 on penalties. Avenir Foot Lozere - AC Arles-Avignon (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Pontarlier (V) - CS Sedan Ardennes (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Meaux - Le Portel ST 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Caen (II) - St Etienne 2-3 (halftime: 1-2) Metz (III) - Nice 2-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET LB Chateauroux (II) - Girondins Bordeaux 2-3 (halftime: 0-1) Olympique Marseille - En Avant Guingamp (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Racing Lens (II) - Stade Rennes 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) SA Epinal (III) - Olympique Lyon 3-3 (halftime: 2-2, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 4-2) SA Epinal win 4-2 on penalties. Muret (V) - Vendee Fontenay Foot (IV) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Bourg-Peronnas (III) - Montpellier HSC 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Saturday, January 5 Lille - Nimes Olympique (II) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) Plabennec (IV) - Stade de Reims 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Amiens (III) - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-5) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC win 5-3 on penalties. Amneville (IV) - Raon-l'Etape (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) - Toulouse 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Chauray (V) - FC Lorient 1-5 (halftime: 0-3) Dreux - AS Nancy 1-5 (halftime: 0-4) FC Montceau Bourgogne (IV) - ES Troyes AC 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) FC Rouen (III) - Ajaccio 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) FC Rouen win 3-2 on penalties. Saint-Malo (IV) - USSA Vertou (V) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-4) USSA Vertou win 4-2 on penalties. Stade Bordelais (IV) - Carquefou (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Thaon (V) - Sochaux 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Savigneux Montbrison - AS Minguettes Venissieux (V) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 1-3) AS Minguettes Venissieux win 3-1 on penalties. Belfort (IV) - Le Havre (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) Le Mans (II) - JA Poire sur Vie (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Marseille Consolat (IV) - Moulins (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5) Moulins win 5-4 on penalties.