April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, April 16 St Etienne - FC Lorient 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) ES Troyes AC - AS Nancy 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 17 Racing Lens (II) v Girondins Bordeaux (1700) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Paris St Germain (1855)