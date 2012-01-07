Jan 7 French Cup last 64 results on Saturday. St Etienne 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Girondins Bordeaux win 4-2 on penalties Caen 2 ES Troyes AC (II) 4 AET Stade Rennes 3 AS Nancy 0 AS Red Star 93 (III) 0 Olympique Marseille 5 Chantilly (VI) 0 Lille 6 Bastia (II) 4 Sochaux 1 AS Valence (IV) 1 Stade Laval (II) 1 AS Valence win 7-6 on penalties Frejus (III) 0 Ajaccio 3 US Orleans (III) 0 Clermont (II) 0 US Orleans win 5-3 on penalties AS Cherbourg (III) 1 LB Chateauroux (II) 2 Compiegne (IV) 2 Montagnards (VII) 1 AET Sable/sarthe F.C.(V) 3 CS Sedan Ardennes (II) 3 Sable/sarthe F.C. win 4-2 on penalties. Bourg-Peronnas (IV) 2 FC Montceau Bourgogne (V) 1 AET Chambly (V) 0 Auxerre 1 AET Le Havre (II) 4 FC Lorient 3 Chamois Niort (III) 2 Stade Brest 0 Stade Lucon (IV) 2 Avranches (IV) 1 Vitre (IV) (V) 1 FC Tours (II) 2 AS Marck (V) 0 Nice 2 Limoges Foot 87 (V) 1 Boulogne-sur-Mer (II) 0 Versailles (VI) 1 Dijon FCO 5

Played on Friday Le Mans (II) 0 Valenciennes 2 Rennes Ta (VI) 0 Quevilly (III) 0 Quevilly win 5-4 on penalties.

Playing on Sunday (GMT) Thiers Sa (V) v Istres (II) (1300) Drancy (IV) v Racing Strasbourg (IV) (1330) Metz (II) v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1400) FC Mulhouse-Sud Alsace (IV) v US Creteil-Lusitanos (III) (1400) Ajaccio GFCO (III) v Toulouse (1400) Lyon-la-Duchere (IV) v Olympique Lyon (1400) Locmine Saint-Colomban (V) v Paris St Germain (1630) Prix les Mezieres AS (VI) v Montpellier HSC (1930)

Playing on Monday Angers SCO (II) v Monaco (II) (1945)