Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, February 13
Olympique Lyon - Racing Lens (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Wednesday, February 12
Nice - Monaco 0-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Moulins (IV) - FC Sete 34 (V) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Auxerre (II) - Stade Rennes 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Balagne Ile Rousse (V) - En Avant Guingamp 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Tuesday, February 11
Lille - Caen (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 6-5)
Lille win 6-5 on penalties.
Angers SCO (II) - CA Bastia (II) 4-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
AS Cannes (IV) - Montpellier HSC 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET