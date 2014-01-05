Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Sunday
Last 64
Sunday, January 5
Olympique Marseille - Stade de Reims 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
FC Sete 34 (V) - Carquefou (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Vannes OC (III) - Monaco 2-3 (halftime: 2-2)
Quimperle FC - Ajaccio 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Amiens AC (IV) - Lille 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Nantes - Nice 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
La Suze-sur-Sarthe - Olympique Lyon 1-6 (halftime: 1-2)
Raon-l'Etape (IV) - Girondins Bordeaux 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Rodez Aveyron (IV) - Montpellier HSC 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Bastia - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Bourg-Peronnas (III) - En Avant Guingamp 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
La Cayolle AS - Balagne Ile Rousse (V) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Saint Amand et Tallende - Iris Club de Croix (V) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-4)
Iris Club de Croix win 4-2 on penalties.
Marcq-en Baroeul - Auxerre (II) 2-6 (halftime: 2-3)
Saturday, January 4
Stade Rennes - Valenciennes 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 8-7)
Stade Rennes win 8-7 on penalties.
Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) - AS Beauvais-Oise (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Bressuire FC - Sochaux 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Les Herbiers (IV) - Plabennec (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Poissy (V) - Concarneau (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Romorantin (IV) - Toulouse 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Yzeure (IV) - FC Lorient 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Aubagne FC (V) - Dijon FCO (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Dijon FCO win 5-4 on penalties.
La Roche-sur-Yon (V) - CA Bastia (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Magny RS - Moulins (IV) 1-6 (halftime: 1-3)
Chambly (IV) - Angers SCO (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-6)
Angers SCO win 6-5 on penalties.
Chasseleay Mont d'Or Azergues Foot (IV) - Istres (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2)
Chasseleay Mont d'Or Azergues Foot win 3-2 on penalties.
Pontarlier (V) - Caen (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
SA Epinal (IV) - Chamois Niort (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Avranches (IV) - Racing Lens (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0)