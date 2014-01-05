Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Sunday Last 64 Sunday, January 5 Olympique Marseille - Stade de Reims 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET FC Sete 34 (V) - Carquefou (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Vannes OC (III) - Monaco 2-3 (halftime: 2-2) Quimperle FC - Ajaccio 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Amiens AC (IV) - Lille 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Nantes - Nice 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) La Suze-sur-Sarthe - Olympique Lyon 1-6 (halftime: 1-2) Raon-l'Etape (IV) - Girondins Bordeaux 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Rodez Aveyron (IV) - Montpellier HSC 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Bastia - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bourg-Peronnas (III) - En Avant Guingamp 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) La Cayolle AS - Balagne Ile Rousse (V) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Saint Amand et Tallende - Iris Club de Croix (V) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-4) Iris Club de Croix win 4-2 on penalties. Marcq-en Baroeul - Auxerre (II) 2-6 (halftime: 2-3) Saturday, January 4 Stade Rennes - Valenciennes 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 8-7) Stade Rennes win 8-7 on penalties. Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) - AS Beauvais-Oise (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Bressuire FC - Sochaux 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) Les Herbiers (IV) - Plabennec (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Poissy (V) - Concarneau (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Romorantin (IV) - Toulouse 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Yzeure (IV) - FC Lorient 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Aubagne FC (V) - Dijon FCO (II) 3-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Dijon FCO win 5-4 on penalties. La Roche-sur-Yon (V) - CA Bastia (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Magny RS - Moulins (IV) 1-6 (halftime: 1-3) Chambly (IV) - Angers SCO (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-6) Angers SCO win 6-5 on penalties. Chasseleay Mont d'Or Azergues Foot (IV) - Istres (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Chasseleay Mont d'Or Azergues Foot win 3-2 on penalties. Pontarlier (V) - Caen (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) SA Epinal (IV) - Chamois Niort (II) 1-4 (halftime: 0-1) Avranches (IV) - Racing Lens (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0)