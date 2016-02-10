Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, February 10
Paris St Germain - Olympique Lyon 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
ES Troyes AC - St Etienne 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Girondins Bordeaux - Nantes 3-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Sarre Union (IV) - FC Lorient 0-4 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, February 9
Sochaux (II) - Monaco 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Granville (V) - Bourg en Bresse 01 (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Saint-Malo (IV) - GFC Ajaccio 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Thursday, February 11
Trelissac (IV) v Olympique Marseille (2000)