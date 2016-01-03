Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Sunday
Last 64
Sunday, January 3
Caen - Olympique Marseille 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 1-3)
Olympique Marseille win 3-1 on penalties.
Monaco - Saint-Jean Beaulieu 10-2 (halftime: 5-0)
Amiens (III) - Lille 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
US Saint-Omer - Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-4)
Boulogne-sur-Mer win 4-3 on penalties.
Chantilly - En Avant Guingamp 0-4 (halftime: 0-0)
CS de Volvic - Ajaccio (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Mulhouse (IV) - Bourg en Bresse 01 (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
FC Annecy (V) - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (II) 1-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Muret - Trelissac (IV) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Sarreguemines (V) - Valenciennes (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Epernay (V) - Montpellier HSC 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Lorient - FC Tours (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Frejus (III) - Girondins Bordeaux 2-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Limoges Foot 87 (V) - Olympique Lyon 0-7 (halftime: 0-2)
Raon-l'Etape (V) - St Etienne 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4)
St Etienne win 4-3 on penalties.
Wasquehal (IV) - Paris St Germain 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Saturday, January 2
CS Sedan Ardennes (III) - Bastia 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Toulouse Rodeo - Stade Montois (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Moulins (IV) - Chamois Niort (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Chambly (III) - Stade de Reims 4-1 (halftime: 3-0)
Dunkerque (III) - ES Troyes AC 3-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Entente SSG (IV) - Toulouse 0-5 (halftime: 0-3)
FC Mantes 78 (IV) - Stade Briochin 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Granville (V) - Stade Laval (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Pagny (V) - Sochaux (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Racing Besancon (V) - Angers SCO 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
FC Villefranche (IV) - Sarre Union (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Concarneau (IV) - TA Rennes (V) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Blanc Mesnil - Nantes 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Avranches (III) - Saint-Malo (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 1-3)
Saint-Malo win 3-1 on penalties.
GFC Ajaccio - US Sainte-Marienne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 64
Monday, January 4
Nice v Stade Rennes (1945)