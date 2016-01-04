Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Monday Last 64 Monday, January 4 Nice - Stade Rennes 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-7) Stade Rennes win 7-6 on penalties. Sunday, January 3 Caen - Olympique Marseille 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 1-3) Olympique Marseille win 3-1 on penalties. Monaco - Saint-Jean Beaulieu 10-2 (halftime: 5-0) Amiens (III) - Lille 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) US Saint-Omer - Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-4) Boulogne-sur-Mer win 4-3 on penalties. Chantilly - En Avant Guingamp 0-4 (halftime: 0-0) CS de Volvic - Ajaccio (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) FC Mulhouse (IV) - Bourg en Bresse 01 (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) FC Annecy (V) - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (II) 1-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Muret - Trelissac (IV) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sarreguemines (V) - Valenciennes (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Epernay (V) - Montpellier HSC 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) FC Lorient - FC Tours (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Frejus (III) - Girondins Bordeaux 2-3 (halftime: 1-1) Limoges Foot 87 (V) - Olympique Lyon 0-7 (halftime: 0-2) Raon-l'Etape (V) - St Etienne 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) St Etienne win 4-3 on penalties. Wasquehal (IV) - Paris St Germain 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, January 2 CS Sedan Ardennes (III) - Bastia 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Toulouse Rodeo - Stade Montois (IV) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Moulins (IV) - Chamois Niort (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) Chambly (III) - Stade de Reims 4-1 (halftime: 3-0) Dunkerque (III) - ES Troyes AC 3-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Entente SSG (IV) - Toulouse 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) FC Mantes 78 (IV) - Stade Briochin 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Granville (V) - Stade Laval (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Pagny (V) - Sochaux (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Racing Besancon (V) - Angers SCO 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) FC Villefranche (IV) - Sarre Union (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Concarneau (IV) - TA Rennes (V) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Blanc Mesnil - Nantes 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Avranches (III) - Saint-Malo (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 1-3) Saint-Malo win 3-1 on penalties. GFC Ajaccio - US Sainte-Marienne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.