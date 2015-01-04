Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Sunday Last 64 Sunday, January 4 Grenoble (IV) - Olympique Marseille 3-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-4) Grenoble win 5-4 on penalties. Caen - Dijon FCO (II) 2-3 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Auxerre (II) - Racing Strasbourg (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Dunkerque (III) - Stade Rennes 1-2 (halftime: 1-2) AS Beauvais-Oise (IV) - SO Choletais (V) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) SO Choletais win 6-5 on penalties. Dinan Lehon (V) - En Avant Guingamp 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Girondins Bordeaux - Toulouse 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Marseille Consolat (III) - Ajaccio (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Nimes Olympique (II) - Monaco 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Racing Lens - Olympique Lyon 2-3 (halftime: 0-3) St Etienne - AS Nancy (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Pagny - Yzeure (IV) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) SA Epinal (III) - Metz 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Saturday, January 3 Bastia - Lille 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Quevilly (IV) - US Orleans (II) 3-3 (halftime: 3-1, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 5-3) Quevilly win 5-3 on penalties. US Saint-Omer - Iris Club de Croix (IV) 0-5 (halftime: 0-2) Concarneau (IV) - Chamois Niort (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Vendee Lucon Football (III) - LB Chateauroux (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Avranches (III) - FC Lorient 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Bressuire FC (V) - Amiens (III) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) JA Poire sur Vie (III) - Stade Plabennecois 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) Valenciennes (II) - Nice 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Andrezieux SF (V) - St-Priest (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Boulogne-sur-Mer (III) - Sarre Union (IV) 5-4 (halftime: 3-0) Jura Sud (IV) - Saint-Louis-Neuweg (V) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bobigny AC - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Nantes - Club Franciscain 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) US Lusitanos - Stade de Reims 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Red Star FC (III) - AC Arles-Avignon (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Stade Brest (II) - Stade Laval (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Le Mans (V) - FC Tours (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 64 Monday, January 5 Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain (1945)