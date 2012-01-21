Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 French Cup last 32 results on Saturday. Chamois Niort (III) 1 US Orleans (III) 2 US Creteil-Lusitanos (III) 2 Girondins Bordeaux 2 AET Girondins Bordeaux win 4-3 on penalties. Auxerre 1 LB Chateauroux (II) 2 Quevilly (III) 1 Angers SCO (II) 0 AS Valence (IV) 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Nice 0 Stade Rennes 0 AET Stade Rennes win 5-4 on penalties Bourg-Peronnas (IV) 3 Ajaccio 2 AET Limoges Foot 87 (V) 0 Drancy (IV) 2 Compiegne (IV) 0 Lille 1 AET Dijon FCO 2 Istres (II) 1
Played on Friday Sable/sarthe F.C. (V) 0 Paris St Germain 4
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Ajaccio GFCO (III) v ES Troyes AC (II) (1400) Stade Lucon (IV) v Olympique Lyon (1500) Valenciennes v Bastia (II) (1700) Olympique Marseille v Le Havre (II) (1945)
Playing on Monday FC Tours (II) v Montpellier HSC (1930)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)