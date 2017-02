PARIS, Aug 31 Results from the French League Cup last 32 matches played on Wednesday (numerals denote non Ligue 1 teams):

Toulouse 1 Nice 2

Le Mans (II) 1 AC Ajaccio 0

Montpellier 2 Amiens (II) 2 (2-2 after extra time, 4-3 after penalty shootout)

Caen 3 Stade Brest 2

Dijon 3 Valenciennes 2

Sedan (II) 2 Nantes (II) 0

St Etienne 3 Girondins Bordeaux 1

Played on Tuesday:

Nancy 1 AJ Auxerre 2

Guingamp 2 Lorient 3 after extra time (2-2 after 90 mins)

Playing on Thursday

RC Lens (II) v Evian Thonon Gaillard (1800GMT)

