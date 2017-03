PARIS Jan 22 A French Cup last-32 game between third-division side Rouen and Olympique Marseille has been postponed because of a gas leak in the Normandy city, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

A gas leak at a chemicals factory cast a strong odour across northwestern France that wafted all the way down to Paris in the early hours of Tuesday, but officials said there was no danger to the public.

"The last-32 French Cup game between Rouen and OM scheduled for tonight has been postponed by the French federation...after the gas leak at a Rouen chemical factory," OM said on their website (www.om.net). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)