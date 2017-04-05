Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the French Cup Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Avranches (III) 0 Paris St Germain 4 Hatem Ben Arfa 35,53, Lucas Moura 56, Javier Pastore 82 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Angers SCO 2 Kevin Berigaud 8, Cheikh Ndoye 67 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Younousse Sankhare 18 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Tuesday, April 4 Monaco 2 Valere Germain 35,45 Lille 1 Anwar El Ghazi 90+4 Red Card: Carlens Arcus 40 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 3,500 - - - Frejus (IV) 0 En Avant de Guingamp 1 Alexandre Mendy 50 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,500 - - -
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17