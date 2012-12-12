BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
LILLE Dec 12 Valenciennes midfielder Gael Danic has been ruled out of action for at least five weeks after suffering a fibula fracture in Tuesday's 4-0 home defeat by Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Danic has played a key role in Valenciennes's strong start to the season, scoring two goals and setting up six for the Northerners who are fifth in the standings with 26 points from 17 games.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Julien Pretot)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi