LILLE Dec 12 Valenciennes midfielder Gael Danic has been ruled out of action for at least five weeks after suffering a fibula fracture in Tuesday's 4-0 home defeat by Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Danic has played a key role in Valenciennes's strong start to the season, scoring two goals and setting up six for the Northerners who are fifth in the standings with 26 points from 17 games.

(Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Julien Pretot)