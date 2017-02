Oct 11 Montpellier midfielder Geoffrey Dernis will be sidelined for four weeks with a calf injury, the Ligue 1 club said on their website (www.mhscfoot.com) on Tuesday.

Montpellier are second in the French league standings, three points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain after nine games.

Dernis, who has scored two goals this season, is set to miss five rounds of Ligue 1 action.