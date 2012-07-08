Soccer-Real Madrid expect Ramos boost for Valencia trip
MADRID, Feb 20 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is expected to return from injury when his team plays at Valencia on Wednesday, looking to move four points clear at the top of La Liga.
PARIS, July 8 Didier Deschamps has been appointed France coach, the French football federation said in a statement on Sunday.
France's 1998 World-Cup winning captain recently left Olympique Marseille and replaces Laurent Blanc, who quit following the national side's Euro 2012 quarter-final exit. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group B matches on Monday Monday, February 20 Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) 1 Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Esteghlal Khozestan 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- Al Jazira 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lekhwiya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Al Fateh 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday,
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Embattled Leicester City turn their attentions to the one competition they have had success in during a nightmarish season for the English champions when they visit high-flying Sevilla on Wednesday for their Champions League last 16 first leg.