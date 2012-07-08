PARIS, July 8 Didier Deschamps is on the verge of being appointed France coach, a source on the executive board of the French football federation said on Sunday.

"There are two or three details yet to be ironed out but there is no issue, Deschamps will be the next France coach," the source told Reuters.

France's 1998 World-Cup winning captain recently left Olympique Marseille after a poor 2011/12 season and would replace Laurent Blanc, who quit following the national side's quarter-final exit at Euro 2012.

His first aim will be to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with world champions Spain lurking in France's group. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)